Business forum planned by chamber, Oct. 18

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce will hold a Business Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Farmington Gardens, 999 Farmington Ave., Farmington from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

This informative event will focus on the emerging trends in workforce needs, digital media marketing, sales techniques, and demographics. Attendees will hear from four leading experts in these fields and come away with a better understanding of how these trends will affect your business and strategies you can use to integrate this information into your workflow for added success.

The first speaker will be commissioner Scott Jackson, Connecticut Department of Labor, he will discuss workforce needs and programs available through the DOL. Kyle Reyes, president and CEO of The Silent Partner Marketing will provide inside on the secrets in advertising that marketers don’t want you to know. Sales techniques to network and grow your business will be presented by Susan Powers, partner/certified trainer of Sandler Training. The final speaker, Alissa DeJonge, vice President of Research, Connecticut Economic Resource Center, Inc., will focus on demographics and how to look at the future of your business for planning purposes.

With a wide range of experts from various industries and agencies, this event is designed to help businesses succeed and a must for anyone who owns or is looking to start a business in Connecticut.

The gold sponsors are ConnectiCare, Bristol Hospital, and Thomaston Savings Bank, as well as our bronze sponsors, Farmington Bank, CERC, Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, and Webster Bank.

The cost for attending is $35 for chamber members and $40 for non-members. A number of sponsorship opportunities are also available. If you plan to attend or would like more information, contact the chamber at (860)584-4718 or register online at www.CentralCTChambers.org.