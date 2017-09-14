Mum Festival announces memorabilia auction after parade

The Mum Festival announced a new event for this year’s event.

On Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. (after the Mum Festival parade), the festival will be holding a Mum Festival Auction.

A brand-new event this year the auction will be sponsored by Tim Chapulis of Bristol-based Tim’s Antiques and local memorabilia collector Ronnie Gantz. The auction will feature both rock ‘n’ roll and Bristol memorabilia with a portion of proceeds going to the Bristol Hospital’s Parent and Child Center.

The event will take place on the grounds of the Mum Festival Carnival located on Memorial Boulevard on Stage East right after the traditional Mum Festival Parade.

“This auction brings a new and exciting event to our Mum Festival Season of Events as we celebrate the Mum festival’s 56th year”, said Joyce Ptak, Mum Festival public safety and facilities co-chair in a press release. “Called ‘The Bristol Memorabilia and Rock & Roll Memorabilia Auction,’ this auction will feature many interesting items such as signed guitars by Les Paul, Willy Nelson, James Taylor and J and The Americans, a fiddle signed by Charlie Daniels along with local clocks, furniture and accessories. We invite the public to come on down and check out some fantastic treasures and we look forward to seeing everyone there.”

The Parent and Child Center at Bristol Hospital mission centers on the important concept of “Family Life Works.” Their programs serve to promote and support healthy families through education and resources that help them understand how to work together to provide a safe, nurturing and stimulating environment for children to live and grow. A primary focus is on prevention of child abuse, neglect and family violence by providing support systems for families.

“The Mum Festival is proud to be partnering with Tim’s Antiques and Ronnie as we raise money for such a worthy cause”, said Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chair in the press release. “This auction also adds to the great events that are taking place throughout the entire weekend and we encourage the community to come and support the Parent and Child Center.”

For more information on the 2017 Mum Festival & Parade please visit: www.bristolmumfestival.com.