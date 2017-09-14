Obituaries: Mary S. Sullivan

Mary S. Sullivan, 100, of Meriden, passed away on Monday September 11, 2017. She was born on November 1, 1916 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Walter J. and Sophie (Kaczka) Swenton.

Until fairly recently Mary was a longtime Bristol resident, whose greatest joy was spending the day outside with her flowers and with her family. After her retirement from Superior Electric, she and her late husband James would enjoy traveling across the United States.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret S. and Peter Jenkins of Meriden; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael J. and Patricia Sullivan of Portland OR; her grandchildren, Sarah and Mark Nowak, Sr. of Meriden, Alden Michael Jenkins of Waterbury, Seamus Sullivan and Nicole Schneider of Oakwood, OH and Eamon Sullivan and Jen Flanagan of Hobart, Tasmania, Australia; her greatgrandchildren, Rebecca, Anna, Mark, Jr., Aoife, Finn and Liam and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, John, Stanley, Joseph and Walter Swenton.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 4PM until 8PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol/Forestville.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 9AM from

O’Brien Funeral Home to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: St. Matthew Church, 120Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 or to Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Avenue Meriden, CT 06451 Attn: Sister Suzanne.

