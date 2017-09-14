St. Paul hosts program about responsible social media use

St. Paul Catholic High School invites the community to a presentation to gain knowledge of social media responsible use and digital abuse. This presentation will take place on Monday, Sept. 18 from 6:30 to 8 at St. Paul Catholic High School.

All attendees will obtain the solution for preventing:

• Cyber bullying

• Inappropriate photos

• Irresponsible Use of Apps

• Poor Social Media Behaviors

• Many Other Current & Future Cyber Issues

Richard Guerry will present this multi-award winning program, eliminating myths that anonymity, social privacy and disappearing digital content is possible with digital tools and apps. Attendees of the presentation will gain knowledge to promote responsible use of digital tools while also obtaining the understanding of how to prevent negative, irresponsible, and malicious digital behaviors and trends.

This is an adult only presentation – parents, grandparents, community members, etc. are invited. No need to RSVP and there is no charge for you to attend.

More information about Richard Guerry and this presentation can be found here – IROC2.org

