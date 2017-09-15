Motorcyclist dies in crash on Middle Street

A motorcyclist is dead after a serious motor vehicle accident on Middle Street this morning.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, 45-year-old William Tillotson of Bristol died from life-threatening injuries he sustained the crash, which happened when 64-year-old Leopold Therrien of Bristol was turning left into Shell Gas Station shortly before 7 a.m.

Tillotson, who later died from his injuries at Bristol Hospital, was heading north on Middle Street with his motorcycle at the time of the accident, the release said.

The accident remains under investigation.

Any witnesses of the crash are asked to call the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3031.