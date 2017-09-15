Police blotter for Sept. 15

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Magalys J. Negron, 31, of 97 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, and intentional cruelty to persons.

Llaniel Pajes, 33, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Dalton R. Washington, 21, of 140 Sheffield Lane, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Tina Mason, 48, of 41 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with sixth degree larceny, illegal manufacture, distribution and sale and distribution of controlled substances less than 1500 feet from a school.

Joseph R. Guimond, 57, of 53 Hiltbrand Rd., was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Frank Rondini, 46, of 27 Willoughby St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Lauren Bernstein, 28, of 185 Frederick St., Apt. 7A, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Ryan Riddle, 35, of 185 Frederick St., Apt: 7A, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Matthew Tillbrook, 21, of 93 Brook St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.

Marc Lafountain, 42, of 179 Divinity St., Apt: 2, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with first degree criminal trespass.

Michael Benard, 65, of 150 Shawn Dr., Apt: F10, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Justin R. Bonhomme, 30, of 258 Queen St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.

Marc Lafountain, 42, of 179 Divinity St., Apt: 2, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with first degree criminal trespass and second degree breach of peace.

Jose Martinez, 32, of 78 Race St., Apt. B, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Bianca Y. Nazaro, 27, of 85 Gridley St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, second degree violating condition of release and first degree criminal trespass.

Angelica Rodriguez, 25, of 74 Derby St., New Britain, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Laquonte G. Taylor, 37, of 502 South St., Apt. A10, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with interfering with an officer.

Erica M. Sirois, 23, of 45 Driscoll Dr., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.

Brian D. Rogers, 32, of 750 Main St., Plymouth, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to obey control signal.

Joseph Sandino, 52, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Stephen K. White, 22, of 30 Summer St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear, speeding and operation while registered license suspended/revoked.

Kenneth Elyosius, 64, of 42 Andrews St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.

Andrew Salisbury, 25, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with interfering with an officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Adams, 53, of 107 Newell Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with operation while registered license suspended/revoked, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear.

David A. Nordgren, 39, of 36 Michaels St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with following too close and operation while under the influence.

Rosa Smith, 57, of 51 Vine St., Hartford, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Rosanne Silvestro, 30, of 134 Rhoda Lane, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.

Mario R. Alvarado, 23, of 150 Mountain View Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, second degree criminal mischief, evading responsibility through injury/property damage, unsafe backing, interfering with an officer, restricted turns fail signal, reckless driving, failure to obey control signal, traveling unreasonably fast, and engaging police in pursuit.

Mary M. Bryson, 20, of 19 Dennison Ave., New London, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear.

Michael J. Johnson, 61, of 190 Rockwell Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with first degree sexual assault, first degree illegal possession of child pornography and illegal sexual contact with a victim less than 13 years old.

Stephanie Young, 29, of 161 Wilcox St., Apt. 3S, New Britain, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with no insurance, evading responsibility through injury/property damage, and illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.

Thomas Provenzano, 51, of 54 Sigourney St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with violation of probation.

Christy R. Couture, 36, of 41 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with two counts of sixth degree larceny and two counts of conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Christopher Durgan, 32, of 125 Congress Ave., Waterbury, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with operation while under the influence, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, restricted turns fail signal, no insurance, evading responsibility through injury/property damage, and traveling too fast for conditions.

Misty Ayers, 40, of 103 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Victoria Stackhouse, 30, of 241 River St., Southington, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with evading responsibility, no passing zone and failure to carry insurance I.D.

Kevin Carter, 31, of 12 Eastview St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Alex Railford, 25, of 352 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Ramona Brooks, 52, of 29 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Amanda Nogiec, 39, of 15 Bruce Dr., Shelton, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with third degree identity theft, second degree forgery, third degree larceny and second degree failure to appear.

Steven D. Lewis, 28, of 273 Blakeslee St., Apt: 2, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with two counts of sex offender address verification.

Sharon L. Palmer, 38, of 57 Pemberton St., Waterbury, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with operation while under the influence and operation while registered license suspended/revoked.

Kemar S. Tyndale, 20, of 49 School St., Bloomfield, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with criminal violation of protective order threatening.

Patricia Bradbury, 62, of 19 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with failure to respond to infraction.