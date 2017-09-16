Humanitarian Award recipients announced

Several individuals and organizations from the Greater Bristol community will be honored by the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center during the 33rd Annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 12. The dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels in Bristol.

Four different awards will be given out to honorees who have been active in the community for years, often working behind the scenes and volunteering hours of service to organizations and individuals who need them the most.

The Humanitarian Awards will recognize recipients Jan Neri and The McPhee Family for their dedication, sacrifice and accomplishments in humanitarian service. Eileen Adams will receive this year’s PLUS award, which is presented each year to a woman, family, or civic organization who unselfishly gives their time, energy and heartfelt devotion to people in the community. The McCarthy Brothers: Brian, David, Gary, Kevin and Richard, will receive the Oliver Gaudreau award, which is given out to a member of the Club’s Older Members Association, which embodies the characteristics that the late Ollie Gaudreau represented over his lifetime. Ollie was a 70-year-member of the Older Members Association and spent a significant amount of his adult life working for the benefit of the club. The 2017 Special Service Award will be given out to Stephen AutoMall Centre, a business whose commitment to serving the Greater Bristol community is evident through their unselfish support of so many community organizations.

Tickets to the Humanitarian Dinner are $50 per person and may be purchased online at www.bbgc.org/humanitarian-dinner or can be reserved by calling 860-540-3102.