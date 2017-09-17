Fire report for Sept. 15

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Sept. 1

Arthur G. Russell Co., 750 Clark Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Stafford Ave. and Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Applewood Restaurant, 820 Stafford Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Citgo, 54 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Walmart, 1400 Farmington Ave., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Willis St. and South St., ., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Sept. 2

201 Westwoods Terrace, CO detector activation due to malfunction.

Gaylord Towers, 55 Gaylord St., emergency medical service, other.

18 Briarwood Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Brook St. and Artisan St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Divinity St. and Tulip St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

141 Lynn Rd., water problem, other.

Divinity St. and Tulip St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Sept. 3

324 Brook St., extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

Terry Commons, 22 Pine St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

James P. Casey Rd. and Clark Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

44 Debra Lane, alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

114 Lillian Rd., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

Sept. 4

CVS, 60 Middle St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

30 Knollwood Dr., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

Aldis, 110 Middle St., lock-out.

291 Terryville Rd., unauthorized burning.

1 Divinity St., lock-out.

Center St. and Bellevue Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Sept. 5

Walmart, 1400 Farmington Ave., bomb scare—no bomb.

CVS, 839 Farmington Ave., bomb scare—no bomb.

Gas Man, 180 Riverside Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

BARC, 195 Maltby St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

482 Broad St., unauthorized burning.

300 Rambler St., explosive, bomb removal.

Wentland Builders, 200 Hollyberry Rd., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

100 Oakland St., lightning strike (no fire).

110 Empire Way, lightning strike (no fire).

39 Jefferson Ave., power line down.

Sept. 6

Cumberland Farms, 191 Central St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Stafford Ave. and Felice Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

45 Center St., lock-out.

52 Pershing St. power line down.

Price Chopper, 121 Farmington Ave., heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn.

Meridian Towers, 52 Sheila Ct., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

13 Salladin Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Sept. 7

70 Gaylord St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

826 Pine St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Citgo, 36 East Main St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

67 Laurel St., lock-out.

325 Brewster Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.