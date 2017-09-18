Bees weekend round-up for Sept. 18

SIMON TOSSES 5.2 STRONG INNINGS, BIERFELDT RECORDS 3 RBI AS BEES DEFAT BLUE CRABS IN SEASON FINALE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees complete sweep of Southern Maryland with 5-1 victory in 2017 season finale #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: In the top of the 2nd inning, Conor Bierfeldt stepped to the plate with Craig Maddox standing on 3rd. He then laced a line drive towards 3rd base and reached first on an infield single. Maddox scored from third, giving the Bees the early 1-0 advantage.

Pitchers of Record:W: Kyle Simon (12-11) | L: David Russo (2-4)

Player(s) of the Game: Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 3-3, 3 RBI | Kyle Simon (New Britain) – 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (32-37, 58-81) vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (28-42, 67-73)

Bees Buzz: James Skelton finished the season tied for the Atlantic League single season walk record with 101 walks on the season…With his 5.2 Innings pitched today, Kyle Simon finishes the season atop the Atlantic League in innings pitched… In the top of the 2nd, Craig Maddox hit his 36th double of the season, putting him 2nd in the Atlantic League for most doubles on the year… Jovan Rosa hit his league leading 40th double and finished the season with a .300 batting average… Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 279, the longest streak in Atlantic League history, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 302, including postseason.

SKELTON TIES SINGLE SEASON WALK RECORD, GRIFFIN AND CROUSE HOMER, IN BEES 3-1 VICTORY OVER BLUE CRABS

In 140 Characters or Less: Skelton ties ALPB single season walk record, Griffin’s 2 run blast lifts Bees to a 3-1 victory over the Blue Crabs #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: In the top of the second inning, Jon Griffin stepped up to the plate with Craig Maddox on first base and sent the ball towering over the left field wall for his 13th home run of the season, giving the Bees an early 2-0 lead. That home run proved to be the difference maker, as the Bees held on for the victory.

Pitchers of Record:W: Nate Roe (7-6) | L: Craig Stem (2-3) | S: Shawn Gilblair (21)

Player(s) of the Game: Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 1-3, HR, 2 RBI | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, 1 RBI | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 2-4, 1 Run

Next Game: Saturday, September 16th, 6:35 P.M..

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (30-37, 56-81) vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (28-40, 67-71)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Nick Greenwood (4-6, 4.71) | Southern Maryland: Brian Grening (9-7, 3.88)

Bees Buzz: James Skelton drew his 101st walk of the season tonight, tying Bobby Hill’s Atlantic League record for most walks in a season…Jonathan Griffin belted his 13th home run of the 2017 season…With his home run in the top of the 7th, Michael Crouse now has 20 home runs on the year… Michael Crouse stole his 40th base of the season in tonight’s contest…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 278, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 300, including postseason.