Mum Fest opens Thursday

The Mum Festival opening is this Thursday.
An updated schedule of activities has been announced.
BRISTOL MUM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:
Thursday, Sept. 21
Festival Hours: 5-9 p.m.
5 to 9 p.m. – Carnival, food trucks and booths, Blues & Brews Beverage Tent
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Opening ceremonies, ribbon cutting and Hometown Hero Award Presentation on the Main Stage
6 to 9 p.m. – Art Gala in the Blues & Brews Beverage Tent
7 to 9 p.m. – Stanley Street Big Band on the Main Stage
9 p.m. – Fireworks on the Boulevard
Friday, Sept. 22
Festival Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
5 to 9 p.m. – Carnival, food trucks and booths, Blues & Brews Beverage Tent
7:30 p.m. – Outdoor Movie hosted by The Witches Dungeon & Bristol Historical Society Main Stage Entertainment:
5:45 to 7 p.m.- Bristol Old Tyme Fiddlers
7:15 to 8 – Bristol Divas Live
8:30 to 10 p.m. Relic
Saturday, Sept. 23
Festival Hours: 12 to 10 p.m.
All Day:
Amusement Rides/Midway
Food Trucks & Vendors
Craft & Community Vendors
Blue & Brews Beverage Tent
Programs:
12 to 4 p.m. – Touch-A-Vehicle
1 to 5 p.m. – Car Show
1 to 5 p.m. – Hay Rides
1 to 6 p.m. – Pony Rides
1 to 6 p.m. – Petting Zoo
4 to 8 p.m. – Horse & Carriage Rides
Kid’s Depot Entertainment:
12 to 6 p.m. – Interactive Kid’s Activities & Arts/Crafts
12 to 5 p.m. – Face Painting
1 to 5 p.m. – Rolling Video Game Truck
12 to 4 p.m. – Balloon Animals
12 to TBD – Pumpkin Painting
12 to 5 – Home Depot Kid’s Building
Stage East Entertainment:
1 to 2 p.m. – Robo the Clown
2 to 2:30 p.m. – Kids Carpool Karaoke
2:30 to 3 p.m. – Nutmeg Performing Arts
3 to 3:30 p.m. – Youth & Teen Performers
3:30 to 4 p.m. – Magician Chris Lengyel
4 to 5 p.m. – Barbershop Quartet
5 to 6 p.m. – Jason Gerrish
Main Stage Entertainment:
11:45 to 1 p.m. – They + Them
1 to 2:30 p.m. – Here After Death
2:30 to 4 p.m. – Split Decision
4 to 5:30 p.m. – Arc City Angels
5:30 to 7 p.m. – Black Heart Tango
7 to 9 p.m. – Baulken Brothers
Sunday, Sept. 24
Festival Hours: 12 to 6 p.m.
All Day:
Amusement Rides/Midway
Food Trucks & Vendors
Craft & Community Vendors
Blue & Brews Beverage Tent
1:30 p.m. – Mum Fest Parade
3:30 p.m. (following the Parade) – Live Auction on Stage East
Main Stage Entertainment:
4 to 6 p.m. – Mike & Jerry Beaudoin Duo