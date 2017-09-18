Mum Fest opens Thursday

The Mum Festival opening is this Thursday.

An updated schedule of activities has been announced.

BRISTOL MUM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

Thursday, Sept. 21

Festival Hours: 5-9 p.m.

5 to 9 p.m. – Carnival, food trucks and booths, Blues & Brews Beverage Tent

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Opening ceremonies, ribbon cutting and Hometown Hero Award Presentation on the Main Stage

6 to 9 p.m. – Art Gala in the Blues & Brews Beverage Tent

7 to 9 p.m. – Stanley Street Big Band on the Main Stage

9 p.m. – Fireworks on the Boulevard

Friday, Sept. 22

Festival Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.

5 to 9 p.m. – Carnival, food trucks and booths, Blues & Brews Beverage Tent

7:30 p.m. – Outdoor Movie hosted by The Witches Dungeon & Bristol Historical Society Main Stage Entertainment:

5:45 to 7 p.m.- Bristol Old Tyme Fiddlers

7:15 to 8 – Bristol Divas Live

8:30 to 10 p.m. Relic

Saturday, Sept. 23

Festival Hours: 12 to 10 p.m.

All Day:

Amusement Rides/Midway

Food Trucks & Vendors

Craft & Community Vendors

Blue & Brews Beverage Tent

Programs:

12 to 4 p.m. – Touch-A-Vehicle

1 to 5 p.m. – Car Show

1 to 5 p.m. – Hay Rides

1 to 6 p.m. – Pony Rides

1 to 6 p.m. – Petting Zoo

4 to 8 p.m. – Horse & Carriage Rides

Kid’s Depot Entertainment:

12 to 6 p.m. – Interactive Kid’s Activities & Arts/Crafts

12 to 5 p.m. – Face Painting

1 to 5 p.m. – Rolling Video Game Truck

12 to 4 p.m. – Balloon Animals

12 to TBD – Pumpkin Painting

12 to 5 – Home Depot Kid’s Building

Stage East Entertainment:

1 to 2 p.m. – Robo the Clown

2 to 2:30 p.m. – Kids Carpool Karaoke

2:30 to 3 p.m. – Nutmeg Performing Arts

3 to 3:30 p.m. – Youth & Teen Performers

3:30 to 4 p.m. – Magician Chris Lengyel

4 to 5 p.m. – Barbershop Quartet

5 to 6 p.m. – Jason Gerrish

Main Stage Entertainment:

11:45 to 1 p.m. – They + Them

1 to 2:30 p.m. – Here After Death

2:30 to 4 p.m. – Split Decision

4 to 5:30 p.m. – Arc City Angels

5:30 to 7 p.m. – Black Heart Tango

7 to 9 p.m. – Baulken Brothers

Sunday, Sept. 24

Festival Hours: 12 to 6 p.m.

All Day:

Amusement Rides/Midway

Food Trucks & Vendors

Craft & Community Vendors

Blue & Brews Beverage Tent

1:30 p.m. – Mum Fest Parade

3:30 p.m. (following the Parade) – Live Auction on Stage East

Main Stage Entertainment:

4 to 6 p.m. – Mike & Jerry Beaudoin Duo