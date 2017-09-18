Mum Fest road closures announced

Memorial Boulevard will be closed for the 2017 Bristol Mum Festival from Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. (the conclusion of the Mum Festival).

Additionally, there will be a fireworks display on Thursday, September 21 at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date Sept. 22). This will necessitate closing South Street to traffic and pedestrians from Willis Street to East Road from 9 to 10:15 p.m.

More information about the 2017 Bristol Mum Festival activities is available at https://bristolmumfestival.com/

The parade route can be found here: https://bristolmumfestival.com/2017-parade-participants/