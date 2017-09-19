Crash on Riverside Avenue leaves passenger seriously injured

A 22-year-old Bristol man is seriously injured after a crash that happened early this morning near the East Street intersection on Riverside Avenue.

The preliminary investigation by the Bristol Police Department found that 22-year-old Steven Bouchard of Bristol was driving east on Riverside Avenue when he failed to negotiate a left curve and dove off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. While the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, an officer found the passenger, Philip Bouchard, to suffer from a potentially life-threatening injury, according to a press release from Bristol police. The passenger was then sent to a nearby trauma hospital, the release said.

The accident remains under investigation. Any witnesses of the crash are asked to call the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3036