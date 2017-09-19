Obituaries: Martha M. Roy

Martha M. (Deschenes) Roy, 91, of Farmington, loving wife of the late Emil G. Roy, passed away quietly on Thursday September 14, 2017 with family members by her side.

Martha was born on October 20, 1925 in Claire, New Brunswick, Canada the daughter of the late Dennis and Agnes (Boutot) Deschenes. She moved to New Britain, CT where she met and married the love of her life Emil, on September 7, 1946. Martha devoted her life to her children and family. She was supportive of her husband’s desire to be self-employed and stood by him as the business flourished.

Martha was active in many clubs and organizations in New Britain, developing a large group of friends and acquaintances. In their later years, Martha and Emil spent many winters in Florida with many of their friends from CT. Martha developed a love of golf and enjoyed playing very much.

Martha leaves behind her daughter, Cynthia Tenan and her husband Joseph of Eagle Lake, ME. ; daughter, Linda Costanzo and her husband Curtis of Berlin; her son Ronald Roy and Jeana Simone of Bristol; her grandchildren Santo and Beverly Mazzarella of Canton, Tony and Jossie Mazzarella of Eagle Lake, ME, Eric Costanzo of Newington, Amy Berube and her husband Jaime of Newington, Emily Costanzo and her fiancé Jay Tamiso of Newington; her five great-grandchildren, John Costanzo, Michael Mazzarella, Aiden Biscotti-Costanzo, Benjamin Berube and Abbie Rose Berube and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Family and friends are invited to call at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol/Forestville on Tuesday September 19, 2017 from 9AM until 10:30AM followed by a procession to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Britain.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

A heartfelt thanks to the entire staff on Willow Way at Amberwoods of Farmington and Jan, Johnny, Sonja and Marguerite of Masonicare for all of their caring, compassion and tenderness shown to Martha. They truly became family to her.

