Obituaries: Patricia Kozikowski

Patricia (Gaylord) Kozikowski, 81, of Terryville, widow of Richard L. Kozikowski passed away September 17, 2017 at The Pines of Bristol.

Patricia was born March 26, 1936 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Irving C. & Florence Gaylord. She was employed by the former New Departure – Hyatt of Bristol and had a popular dog grooming shop at her home called K9 Cuties.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Kozikowski & Catriona of Leesville, FL; her daughters, Rona & Edward Vetre of Terryville, Dawn Beers & Russell of Manchester; her granddaughter, Tricia Kozikowski and James Baylock of Bristol; her grandsons, Joseph and Richard Kozikowski of Leesville, FL; her great grandchildren, Gianna, Bryce and Trey Baylock; her sister Nancy Hine Krampitz of FL; her brother, Gary & Myra Gaylord of Renalear Falls, NY. She was predeceased by her sisters Jeanette Borkowski, Gwen Waltkins and brother, Irving Gaylord.