Thanksgiving football game will remain at Muzzy Field

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

The football teams at Bristol Eastern and Bristol Central high schools may have their own turf fields to play on, but they will still face off this Thanksgiving at Muzzy Field.

During a Board of Education meeting last Wednesday, Chris Cassin, the district’s supervisor of athletics and physical education, announced the Thanksgiving football game will continue its longstanding tradition at the historic Muzzy Field on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Cassin and Bristol Supt. of Schools Dr. Ellen Solek recently met with Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Brian Wilson to discuss the logistics of putting on the game.

Although excited to host games at the newly constructed turf fields, Cassin said Muzzy Field is currently the best venue, as the facility provides an enclosed area, more parking, and the ability to manage a large event like the Thanksgiving football game.

“Muzzy Field has the seating capacity that is needed for a game of that size,” said Cassin, noting how the turf fields currently do not have permanent fencing. “Maybe in due time, we’ll reconsider, but in this current time, Muzzy Field is just a better venue.”

“It has worked very well over the years,” added Wilson, noting Muzzy’s seating capacity and accessibility for large events like the Thanksgiving football game.

Wilson said the Board of Park Commissioners has expressed its support to continue the Thanksgiving tradition at Muzzy.

The parks department is gearing up to make sure the facility is ready to go come game time.

“We have a very healthy field ready to go,” said Wilson. “I’m looking forward to help put it together and see it happen, and make sure it’s a success from our end.”