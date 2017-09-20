Dining listings, starting Sept. 22

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

SOUTHINGTON

ICE CREAM AND FRITTERS FUNDRAISER, WITH SILENT AUCTION. 6 to 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 6581 Meriden Ave., Southington.

BRISTOL

PASTA DINNER AND AUCTION. 5 p.m., dinner. 5:45, auction. Sponsored by the Asbury UMC and American Legion Post. Pasta, sauce, meatballs, salad, bread/butter, beverages, dessert. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. (860) 584-0529.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

BRISTOL

HOMETOWN HERO BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. Eggs any style, omelets, pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, ham, home fries, coffee, tea, orange juice. $6. American Legion Post 22, 22 Hooker Ct., Bristol. (860) 329-2066.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to noon. Eggs (any style), omelet, sausages, ham, pancakes, bread, butter, home fries, orange juice, coffee, tea, milk. K of C Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per adult. Children under 6 free. Tickets available at door. (860) 940-3847.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

BRISTOL

HARVEST WINE TASTING. Fundraiser for Meals for the needy. 6 to 9 p.m. Meet sommelier Marvin from Maple End Package Store, Bristol. Entertainment by WOOF. 15 different wines. Hors d’ouevres. Silent auction. Must be 21 or older. $40. Chippanee Country Club, 6 Marsh Rd., Bristol. RSVP by Sept. 25. c.yetke@hotmail.com, (860) 589-7744 ext. 2

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

PLAINVILLE

ROAST PORK DINNER. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Glazed roast dinner with fresh potatoes, vegetable, breads, and beverage. Homemade apple crisp for dessert. Silent gift basket auction. Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. $12 for adults. $6 for children. 4 and under are free. Reservations strongly suggested. (8600 747-2328.