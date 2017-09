Health listings, starting Sept. 22

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

SOUTHINGTON

DINNER WITH THE DOC: TIRED OF LIVING WITH BACK AND SCIATIC PAIN. 5 p.m. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. RSVP 1-855-442-4373.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

SOUTHINGTON

KEEPING THE MEMORY STRONG THROUGHOUT THE AGING PROCESS. 6:30 p.m. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Southington. (860) 276-1020.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENING. By appointment. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.