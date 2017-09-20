Kids listings, starting Sept. 22

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

BRISTOL

MERMAID AND PRINCESS PARTY. 1 p.m., special movie. Come dressed like a mermaid or a princess and meet Belle and Ariel. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

SOUTHINGTON

BRADLEY MOUNTAIN FARM OPEN FARM DAY. 12 to 5 p.m. Meet a herd of dairy goats and spend time on a working farm. Participate in farm activities or design your own soap woolie. There will be herd manicures, pedicures, and haircuts. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttlemeadow Rd., Southington. BradleyMountainSoaps.com

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

BRISTOL

TRAIN STORIES AND TALES. 10 a.m. Meet the conductors from the Railroad Museum of New England. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

CAROUSEL ANIMAL DRAWING CLASS. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Learn the basics of drawing animals. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411. www.thecarouselmuseum.org

SEPT. 25-28

BRISTOL

LUNCHTIME MOVIES. 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, “Sing.” Tuesday, “Storks.” Wednesday, “Moana.” Thursday, “Boss Baby.”

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

BRISTOL

TEETH TIME. 10 to 11 a.m. Presented by dental hygiene students from Lincoln College. Stories, teeth, brushing, flossing, fun. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

BRISTOL

HEALTHY STORIES AND YUMMY FOODS FOR LITTLE BELLIES. 10 a.m. With Miss Katie from Shop Rite. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

PLAINVILLE

COLLEGE FINANCIAL AID NIGHT FOR SENIORS AND/OR PARENTS/ GUARDIANS. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sandra Vitale, the director of financial aid at Tunxis Community College will be the presenter. Opportunity for Q&A. Plainville High School, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville.

SEPT. 27-NOV. 29

PLAINVILLE

ANIME AND MANGA CLUB. Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Bring your dinner, your sketches, and anything else you want to share. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SEPT. 28-NOV. 30

PLAINVILLE

PJ STORYTIME. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Cozy stories, snack on some animal crackers. Wear your PJs. Bring your cozy blanket or stuffed friend. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

MONDAY, OCT. 2

BRISTOL

STORY TIMES AND READING CLUBS BEGIN. For children 0 to 12 years old. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

OCT. 21, OCT. 19, NOV. 9

PLAINVILLE

FAMILY DINNER THEATER. 6 p.m. All ages. Bring a blanket and some dinner and enjoy a movie. Tables and chairs provided. Sept. 21, “Born in China” from Disneynature. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru OCT. 16

BRISTOL

CAROUSEL ANIMAL DRAWING CLASS. Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $40 for four weeks. Register. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org/book-online , (860) 585-5411.

NOW thru DEC. 11

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 14

PLAINVILLE

TWO MUCH FUN. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. For 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 12

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIMES. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-23 months with caregiver. No class Nov. 21. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.