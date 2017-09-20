Obituaries: Nancy B. Terwilliger

Nancy B. Terwilliger passed away peacefully on August 19, 2017.

Nancy was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Ct. Born to Frank and Esther(Doyle)Broderick on October 7, 1930.

She attended St. Josephs Catholic School and Central High School where she enjoyed being a majorette.

Nancy was a loving mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a natural caregiver. She enjoyed any time spent with family and friends, often sitting by the water, gathered around the record player, or enjoying her beautiful backyard.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Harold J. (Bud) Terwilliger and her sister Ruth (Broderick) Matthews.

Nancy will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her three children, Karen Terwilliger and family of Locustville, VA., David Terwilliger and family of Mechanicsville, Va., and Patricia Proulx and family of Conway, NH.

There will be a graveside service at St. Josephs cemetery on Friday September 29, 2017 at one o’clock, all are welcome.

