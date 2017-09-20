Obituaries: Richard W. Brown

Richard W. Brown, 92, of Bristol, Connecticut passed to his eternal rest on September 16, 2017, at home with his family by his side. Richard “Tootsie” Brown was born in Bristol on September 15, 1925 to Joseph A. Brown and Emma (Robey) Brown. He graduated from St. Joseph’s grammar school and Bristol High School, class of 1943. After high school, Richard served in World War II as a Marine where he participated in the Battle of Okinawa. In 1947, Richard married Mary Savino, also of Bristol, and together they raised seven children. He was employed for nearly 40 years by The Connecticut Light and Power Company/Northeast Utilities before retiring in 1986. After retirement, Richard enjoyed playing Setback card games, studying genealogy, travelling with Mary to visit family, spending time with friends, and participating in high school reunions. All who knew him appreciated his dry sense of humor and delivery of his favorite one-liners. Richard is survived by his seven children: Marianne Ellis of Tarpon Springs FL; David Brown of Honolulu, HI; Theresa Norton and her husband John of Keene, NH; William and his wife Gia of Bristol; Nancy Brown and her husband Alan Goldstein of Bloomfield; Michael Brown of Norman, OK; and Peter Brown and his wife Poornima Agarwal of Killingworth, and also, a niece much like a daughter, Judy Brown of Avon. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Mathew Dalonzo of St. Petersburg, FL; Janine Dalonzo of Tarpon Springs, FL; Mario Brown and his wife Kim of York, PA; Nikos Brown of Honolulu, HI; Tattiana Brown of Seattle, WA; Kenneth Norton and his wife Betheney of Oxford; Patrick Norton of Bristol; Benjamin Brown and his wife Katie of Fort Lewis, WA, Lisa Bridgman of North Hollywood, CA; and Steven Bridgman of Lakewood, CO. In addition, Richard left ten great-grandchildren: Antonio Tessier, Nadia Ciccone, and Talia Ciccone of Tarpon Springs, FL; Mathew and Violet Brown of York, PA; Mackenzie and Cameron Norton of Oxford, Reagan and Quinn Dumais of Vernon, and Madison Brown of Fort Lewis, WA. Also, Richard leaves a sister-in-law, Antoinette Stone and her husband John, of Bristol, and many nieces and nephews. Richard is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Savino) Brown; three brothers: Joseph Brown, Robert Brown, and William Brown; and two grandchildren: Anthony Norton and Elizabeth Brown Dumais. The Brown family would like to extend our thanks to his caregivers, Samantha, Jennifer and Emma, and to the Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol. Relatives and friends may gather for calling hours prior to the service from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield Street, Enfield, CT 06082. Please visit Richard’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

