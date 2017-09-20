Performance listings, starting Sept. 22

SEPT. 22-23

SOUTHINGTON

‘THE 39 STEPS.’ Performed by Southington Community Theatre. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. DePaolo Middle School, 385 Pleasant St., Southington. $15 for children under 18 and seniors 65 and old. $20 for adults. Tickets at Just For You Gift Shoppe, 979 Meriden-Waterbury Rd., Plantsville; The Music Shop, 405 Queen St., Southington; Domino’s 200 Main St., Southington, and at the door. Brownpapertickets.com/event/3061233. SouthingtonCommunityTheatre.org, SouthingtonCommunityTheatre@gmail.com, (860) 833-7160.