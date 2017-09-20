Portion of Riverside to be closed for culvert work Sept. 21

The City of Bristol will be performing an inspection of the underground conduit that conveys the Pequabuck River from the West End to the area east of Main Street. The inspection of the twin 10 ft. by 15 ft. concrete culverts are scheduled to be performed Thursday, Sept. 21.

A portion of the culvert is located beneath Riverside Avenue, therefore Riverside Avenue between Main and North Main streets will be closed during the inspection. A detour will be provided to maintain access between Riverside Avenue and the downtown area.

A press release from the city said there are no known problems or concerns with the condition of the existing culvert. Inspection of the culvert is part of the Department of Public Works on-going maintenance program.

Additional notifications will be issued to provide project updates as necessary.

For more information, contact Raymond A Rogozinski, P.E., the city engineer, at (860)584-6113..