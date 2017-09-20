Registrars remind voters to check their registration

Registrars of Voters, Kevin McCauley and Sharon Krawiecki, in a press release this week, urged residents of Bristol to check their voter registration status if they haven’t voted in a while, have recently moved into town, moved within the town or had a name change prior to the upcoming Nov. 7 General Election.

You can check your status online at www.dir.ct.gov/sots/lookup.aspx or call our office at 860-584-6165.

You may also register or make changes online at voterregistration.ct.gov, download a voter registration form from our website at BristolCT.gov or call the registrar office at (860)584-6165 to have one mailed to you. You may also visit our office in City Hall at 111 North Main Street. The release told voters be sure to do this by the Oct. 31 deadline, which is one week prior to the election.

If you miss the deadline, the only option remaining to vote is to use Election Day Registration on Nov. 7 at City Hall Council Chambers from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. sharp.

The Registrars of Voters office is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.