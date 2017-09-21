Gridiron preview for Sept. 22

BRISTOL – Here we go again.

It’s Week 3 of the scholastic football campaign and this weekend is a busy one indeed.

Bristol Central is still at home and gets a crack against Wethersfield in a Central Connecticut Conference West Division II showdown while the Lancers – still on the road – travels to Falcon Field in Meriden to battle Maloney.

Finally, St. Paul Catholic is home (and playing football on a Friday for once) from McPhee Field in Bristol against Watertown in what could be a very offensive affair.

There’s certainly a lot going on and here’s what to look for this Friday night:

Bristol Central (1-1) vs. Wethersfield (0-2); CCC Division II West showdown

Location: from the grounds of Bristol Central high school (turf field)

Day and Time: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last Season: Last year on Sept. 30, Bristol Central scored a 28-21 upset of the Eagles from Wethersfield.

All-Times Series: This is Central’s 19th pigskin game versus the Eagles with Wethersfield leading the all-time series 11-7.

Last Week: The Rams fell to Windsor at home 29-19 while Wethersfield was a 21-7 loser against Edwin O. Smith.

Casual Facts: The Wethersfield offense averages fewer than 10 points-a-game. That won’t cut it against the Rams…Last week’s 14-point loss at E.O. Smith is a bit of a curious defeat but the Eagles had obviously lost a step offensively from last season…Wethersfield QB Brendan Dowd will chuck the ball all over the field and while he’ll make connections, the running game wasn’t like it once was…And speaking of Wethersfield, the squad’s defense will have to somehow slow down BC quarterback Dathan Hickey and even Windsor, who is one of the fastest squad’s in the state, didn’t have much luck in that endeavor…Hickey went for three touchdowns against the Warriors and one of those scores was a 91-yard kickoff return as the Rams held the lead over Windsor at that point of the outing…This game is going to give the Central defense a chance to really shine…Dowd should be the target of the night and if the Central secondary is up to the task, those passes will be well defended from the start…The Rams want to prove all the positives from Week 2 weren’t a fluke and expect the Eagles to struggle on both sides of the ball.

And the winner is…Central gets back to the pay window, defeating Wethersfield 28-13, moving to 2-1 on the campaign.

Bristol Eastern (0-2) at Maloney (1-1); CCC Division II West engagement

Location: at Falcon Field, Meriden

Day and Time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last Season’s Game: Back on Sept. 30, the Lancers played well for a half against the Spartans but ultimately fell 28-10.

All-Time Series: It’s amazing to say but this is the 58th all-time meeting between the schools, a series that has mostly been uninterrupted since 1959 with the Spartans carrying the all-time edge at 33-23-1.

Last Win against Maloney: Eastern snuck out a 21-20 win from the grounds of BEHS on Oct. 17, 2014.

Last Week: Bristol Eastern fell at Middletown 35-0 while Maloney took care of business at home, downing Hartford Public 49-14.

Casual facts…This is the second of fourth straight home games for Maloney at Falcon Field…The squad isn’t bad defensively and really showed up during Week 1 despite a tough 28-0 loss to Windsor…Offensively, Eastern is going to have to chase around receiver Chris Infante who caught six passes for 137 yards in a big showing against winless Hartford Public…Larue Graham is a quality arm at QB as he made 13 connections for 231 yards overall…James Tarver and Aden Valentin also ran in TD’s so it’s a quality duel-offensive attack for the Spartans…Eastern is growing by the game and despite giving up 35 points to state power Middletown, it could have been much, much worse…The Lancers kept the Blue Dragons off the scoreboard for twenty-two minutes midway through the game last week and that was a big deal…Eastern QB Justin Marshall made 14 passes for 132 yards and bounced back each and every time he was throttled by an impressive Middletown D…Jaden Laprise continues to beat opponents, making connections with Marshall as does Ariza Kolloverja, Matt D’Amato, and Elijah Gagliardo…The Eastern running game is a work in progress but big Steven Hopkins can run over more than a few defenders, D’Amato is improving by the week, senior Tyler Mason is an old pro while Marshall isn’t afraid to mix things up on the ground…Trinidad Gonzalez continues to be one of Eastern’s leading tacklers this year while Laprise is a speedster on the field as well…Despite the 35-0 score at Middletown, two short fields and an opening game kickoff return for a TD were all off mistakes, goofs and miscues…If Eastern can clean those things up, opponents may soon draw a loss going up against Eastern…Will this be the week?!?

And the winner is…Is it too hard to believe Eastern will sneak out a 21-20 win on the road from Meriden? Come down and see for yourself.

St. Paul (2-0) vs. Watertown (2-0); Naugatuck Valley League, Brass Division vs. Iron Division challenge

Location: from McPhee Field on the campus of St. Paul Catholic

Day and Time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Season’s Game: On Sept. 23, the Indians fell to the Falcons 26-6 from the John Mills Complex at Watertown high school

All-Time Series: St. Paul Catholic has done extremely well against Watertown in NVL action, leading the all-time series 5-1. The Falcons have won four straight games against the Indians, currently SPC’s longest NVL winning streak against a single opponent.

Last Week: The Falcons defeated Holy Cross 36-33 in Waterbury while Watertown defeated Woodland 42-21.

Series Fact: St. Paul Catholic’s only NVL loss to Watertown came back in 2010 on the road as the Indians managed a 39-28 win.

Casual facts…Ready for a potential offensive explosion? This game could be the one…It’s going to be St. Paul Catholic’s ground schemes versus the Indians aerial show of quarterback Nick D’Elia…It’s a battle of the undefeateds and the show be a good one to boot…The 2-0 start for the Indians has been a long time coming and D’Elia is the real deal…Against the Greyhounds, D’Elia combined for 427 yards as his arm was just as lethal a weapon as were his legs…D’Elia went 32 yards for one score and threw a 27 yard bomb to keep his team on top at the half…He’s the real deal and the St. Paul D-line must mark the Watertown QB and if he’s allowed a little daylight, he’s off to the races or chucking the ball around the field…But the Watertown defense must be on high alert as well…Who do you mark in the Falcons’ wishbone formation?…Do you go after Kevin Ashworth who went for over 100 yards at Holy Cross. Maybe Connor Bogdanski who was just a dozen yards shy of triple figure running totals…Chris Dionne is a workhouse and don’t sleep on Damien Rabis…When the St. Paul O-line makes a seam, watch the offense go to work and slip through…Someone on Twitter said it best about St. Paul Catholic this year: 74 combined points over two games, two wins, zero pass attempts.

And the winner is…The Falcons run up its winning streak against the Indians to five games as St. Paul Catholic nabs a 52-48 victory, moving to 3-0 overall.