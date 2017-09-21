Obituaries: George Gangl

George Gangl, 82 of Bristol, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

He was born in Budapest, Hungary on July 19, 1935 and was the beloved husband of Amanda I. Gangl of Bristol. George was a Lead Operator of specialized machines for a company in Collinsville before retiring in 2001. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed gardening in the backyard.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his son John Gangl and his wife Susan and their children John and Sarah Gangl; his daughter Amanda Lefurgey and her husband Anthony and their children, Sierra, Alaina and Ava Lefurgey, all of Bristol.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol/Forestville from 9AM until 11AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory Church, Maltby St. Bristol at 11:30AM.

