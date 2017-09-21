Obituaries: Mary N. Mikulak

Mary N. Mikulak 93, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Stephen Mikulak entered the gates of Heaven from The Pines in Bristol after a lengthy illness on Tuesday September 19, 2017.

Born on July 27, 1924 in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Florentyna (Ulatowski) Niski. A lifelong resident of Forestville/Bristol, Mary retired from Sessions Clock in Forestville after the birth of her daughter, Mary Ann, to become a stay at home mom and after a while helping out as much as possible in her husband’s business Cambridge Spring. Mary was an excellent home maker and enjoyed having get togethers at her home with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Mary Ann Mikulak of Bristol; her sister-in-law Helen Niski; her nieces Patricia Niski, Janice Palin and Marianne Niski; her nephew Harold Teller; her very close friend Cathy Zink and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Walter and Edmund Niski; three sisters Jean Skorupski, Aniela Sawoska and Bernice Teller. Mary’s family wishes to thank her care givers at The Pines for her excellent care these past few years. Calling hours will be held on Saturday September 23, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol/Forestville from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St. Bristol, CT 06010 or to Bristol Adult Resource Center, PO Box 726, Bristol, CT 06011-0726. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Mary’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com