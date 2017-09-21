Scholastic sports preview for Sept. 22

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – This coming week in scholastic sports, several of the local squads will once again be jockeying for position as the teams are looking for a little early season dominance.

Here are some of the big match-ups of the week for the locals:

Boys Soccer – This week is once again loaded for our soccer programs in town…

*Bristol Central takes a crack at Maloney on Monday, Sept. 25 from the turf field, starting at 6 p.m.

*Bristol Eastern has a huge road encounter at Tolland on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 3:45 p.m. while the Lancers are home on Monday for Platt at 3:45 p.m.

*St. Paul Catholic is on the road for two matches next week, starting with an encounter at Crosby on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from Jimmy Lee Stadium at 6 p.m. in Waterbury.

Girls Soccer – A couple far off visitors come to town for a little girls soccer action…

*Bristol Central is home for a showdown against Edwin O. Smith on Thursday, Sept. 28 from the BC turf field at 5 p.m.

*On Friday, Sept. 29, the Bristol Eastern girls program finds itself in a CCC interdivisional showdown against South Windsor at 3:30 p.m. from Eastern.

*And on that same Friday, Seymour invades St. Paul Catholic high school at 6 p.m. for a NVL engagement.

Volleyball – The courts in town will be busy this coming week…

*Bristol Central is home against Maloney this Monday in a big conference clash from the Charles C. Marsh Gymnasium at 6 p.m.

*That same Monday sees the other school from Meriden—Platt— come to the Thomas M. Monahan Gymnasium at 6 p.m. to battle the Lancers.

*Keeping with the Monday theme, St. Paul Catholic takes on non-conference foe Lewis Mills at 6:15 p.m. from the Maltby Street Gymnasium in Bristol.

Boys and Girls Cross Country – There’s some big competition for our cross country teams next week…

*Middletown is in town on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and you can be sure Bristol Central will be ready for the challenge from Rockwell Park at 3:45 p.m.

*The Lancers travel to Pistol Creek (in Berlin) on Tuesday to battle Plainville and home standing Berlin at 3:45 p.m.

*Tuesday will also see St. Paul Catholic in a NVL entanglement with Crosby, Oxford and Seymour from Seymour High at 3:45 p.m.

Swimming – Swimming is the best way to keep from drowning. Here’s who the locals are competing against this week…

*Bristol Central is at the Dennis Malone Aquatic Center on Tuesday, Sept. 26 to take on the Enfield/Somers swimming co-op at 4 p.m. in Bristol.

*Bristol Eastern is at the Malone Center on Friday, Sept. 29 in a CCC affair against East Hartford at 3:45 p.m.

*Finally, St. Paul Catholic continues its road trek on Tuesday as the Falcons take on Wilby/Kaynor Technical from Wilby High School in Waterbury at 4 p.m.