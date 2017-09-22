Bristol Central boys sweep, girls split

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

MERIDEN – In a CCC South Interdivisional showdown against Berlin and Maloney, the Bristol Central boys cross country team swept the event while the girls from Bristol earned a split from Hubbard Park in Meriden on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Central boys defeated Maloney (15-50) and sank Berlin 18-44.

The Redcoats dismantled the Spartans 15-50 for a split on the day.

Central’s Mark Petrosky won the race with a finish of 17:08 while about a half-dozen runners from the Mum City also did well at Hubbard Park.

Also for the Rams, Matt Roy (17:25), Devin Flores (17:48), Ben Stafford (17:54), Pacifico Flores (18:17), Ian Kreciglowa (18:32) and Leo Kavanaugh (18:35) all ran well for the outfit.

In girls action, Central defeated Maloney (18-47) but Berlin was just a little bit better than the Rams that afternoon (19-44).

To complete the sweep, the Redcoats turned back the Spartans 15-50.

The winner of the girls race was Juliana Cancelliari of Berlin with a time of 21:07

But the top runners for Bristol Central weren’t too far behind the standout from Berlin.

Alex Sirko (22:25), Paige Hinton (23:11), Marisa Heller (24:05), Bella Crandall (24:41), Kiara Suazo (25:55), Kristi Yurko (26:45), and Stephanie Suon (28:35) battled the elements throughout the park and ran well.

“We had a good meet today,” said Bristol Central coach Tamara Stafford-Kirk. “[The] boys had a very strong showing. [The] girls are looking better each day. They dropped a tough one to Berlin but we welcome the challenge of a good team to make us stronger.”

And then on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Central cross country teams traveled to Simsbury for the Stratton Brook Invite and the boys from Bristol made one heck of a finish.

Petrosky made an eighth place showing in 17:25 as the boys placed second overall in the large school division.

Roy place 11th overall in 17:53, Devin Flores nabbed 18th place in a time of 18:21 while Stafford was one spot behind (19th) in 18:34.

Pacifico Flores took 21st (18:42), Kreciglowa earned 25th (18:53), and Knox rolled out 38th place (19:26) to round out the Rams’ effort.

The girls took ninth place at Stratton as Alex Sirko led the charge with a time of 24:18.

Hinton took 41st place (24:18), Crandall crossed the finish line in 47th (26:19), Yurko was 49th (26:37) while Suazo earned 50th (26:41).

“The boys really came out to race today,” said Stafford-Kirk. “Petrosky and Roy are running strong up front and the rest of the team is finishing in a strong pack which is exactly what we want. Sirko and Hinton continue to run strong upfront for the ladies and the other girls are training hard to back them up.”

Bristol Central Cross Country – Boys and Girls

from Hubbard Park, Meriden

Boys Scoring – Team

Bristol Central 15, Maloney 50

Bristol Central 18, Berlin 44

Berlin 15, Maloney 50

Boys – Individual

Race Winner: Mark Petrosky, Bristol Central, 17:08

Other top runners for Bristol Central

Name Time

Matt Roy 17:25

Devin Flores 17:48

Ben Stafford 17:54

Pacifico Flores 18:17

Ian Kreciglowa 18:32

Leo Kavanaugh 18:35

Girls Scoring – Team

Bristol Central, 18 Maloney 47

Berlin 19, Bristol Central 44

Berlin 15, Maloney 50

Top runners for Bristol Central

Name Time

Alex Sirko 22:25

Paige Hinton 23:11

Marisa Heller 24:05

Bella Crandall 24:41

Kiara Suazo 25:55

Kristi Yurko 26:45

Stephanie Suon 28:35

At Stratton Brook Invite, Simsbury

Boys 2nd place!

Mark Petrosky 17:25 Matt Roy 17:53 Devin Flores 18:21 Ben Stafford 18:34 Pacifico Flores 18:42 Ian Kreciglowa 18:53 Eric Knox 19:26

Girls 9th

Alex Sirko 22:54

Paige Hinton 24:18 Bella Crandall 26:19 Kristi Yurko 26:37 Kiara Suazo 26:41