Chamber hosting forum for candidates

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

With the 2017 municipal election less than two months away, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce is planning to host a forum for the mayoral and City Council candidates next month.

The municipal forum will take place on Monday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m. at Saint Paul Catholic High School’s auditorium. Although some of the details are still being finalized, the forum will include a one-minute introduction per candidate, followed by questions.

The forum is open to the public. Political signs or rallies will not be allowed at this event.

“There’s questions and time for all candidates to express their vision for the city of Bristol,” said Cindy Bombard, president and CEO of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce. “It’s a forum—a way that all of these candidates can educate the community on what their platform is.”

Paul Lavoie, regional chairman of the Central Connecticut chamber’s Legislative Action Committee, will serve as a moderator of the forum. Bristol Hospital President & CEO Kurt Barwis, who serves as Legislative Action Committee chairperson for the Bristol Chamber, is the host of the forum.

“It’s important for us to show that we are very involved in these legislative events because it ultimately benefits all the patients and families whom we serve,” said Bristol Hospital spokesperson Chris Boyle.

All of this year’s candidates have been invited to participate in the forum, including mayoral candidate Ellen Zoppo-Sassu (D) and Republican incumbent Mayor Ken Cockayne.

For City Council District 1: Republican incumbent Anthony D’Amato, Eric Carlson (R), Joshua Medeiros (D) and Gregory Hahn (D).

For City Council District 2: Democratic incumbent David Preleski, Republican incumbent Jodi Zils Gagne, Peter Kelley (D) and Andrew Howe (R).

For City Council District 3: Republican incumbent Dave Mills, Democratic incumbent Mary Fortier, Brittany Barney (D) and Cheryl Thibeault (R).

Although the chamber is still waiting to hear a confirmation from some candidates, Bombard said it looks like the forum will receive “great participation.”

“They’ve all been informed by e-mail, and they all received letters to their homes,” said Bombard. “This is the golden opportunity for them to be heard.”

Besides the municipal forum, candidates also will have a chance to speak one-on-one with residents during an event hosted by the Bristol NAACP on Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Meet & Greet the Candidates event will take place at Bristol Public Library, and is open to the public.

Another “Meet the Candidates” event will take place on Oct. 4, 1:30 p.m. at the Bristol Senior Center.

Anyone interested in submitting a question for the chamber’s municipal forum can e-mail Bombard at c.bombard@centralctchambers.org.

Comments? Email lcapobianco@BristolObserver.com.