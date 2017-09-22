Police blotter for Sept. 22

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Jay Pelletier, 57, of 22 Ingraham St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Candida Jeffries, 35, of 93 Lillian Rd., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.

David J. Petrucci, 32, of 134 West Main St., Apt. 18, Plainville, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with violation of restraining order and violation of protective order.

Steven Ortega, 41, of 28 Irving St., Apt. 5, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and assault on a victim over the age of 60.

Shane E. Silva, 44, of 38 North Harwinton Ave., Terryville, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt of employing a minor in an obscene performance.

Jeannys Carrasquillo, 24, of 156 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.

Gabriel Morales, 34, of 329 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with operation while under the influence.

Francisco Sanmartin, 71, of 27 Lois St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with following too close and evading responsibility through injury/property damage.

Christopher A. Deutsch, 30, of 152 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with three counts of violation of probation.

Robert R. Overton, 38, of 467 Prospect St., Thomaston, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, failure to carry insurance ID, and failure to obey control signal.

Wayne Zipke, 45, of 41 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with two counts of illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics, three counts of distribution of controlled substances less than 1500 feet from a school, and two counts of illegal manufacture, distribution and sale.

Samuel A. Brunet, 57, of 32 Rudolph Rd., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.

Deon Harris, 26, of 105 Laird Dr., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

David J. Petrucci, 32, of 95 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with criminal violation of restraining order and criminal violation of protective order.

Robert R. Du Perry, 52, of 24 Conlon St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with first degree robbery, second degree larceny, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, criminal use of firearm or electronic defense weapon, and second degree breach of peace.

Kimberly M. Prescott, 28, of 42 Ingraham Place, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vincent L. Thornton, 35, of 59 Burlington Ave., Apt. 9, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer and criminal attempt of second degree burglary.

Ralph E. Williams, 44, of 90 Park Ave., East Hartford, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, violation of protective order and first degree criminal trespass.

Chele D. Petruck, 32, of 31 Joseph St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Robert Pelletier, 52, of 750 Willis St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Loungthyva Dziubanski, 43, of 25 Hawthorne St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with third degree strangulation, third degree assault and second degree threatening.

Aaron Llamas, 46, of 28 Center St., Apt. 2W, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with third degree assault, third degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.

Aaron Llamas, 46, of 28 Center St., Apt. 2W, Bristol, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with second degree violating condition of release.

Melissa S. Gargiulo, 45, of 19 Sylvester St., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with second degree falsely reporting an incident and second degree breach of peace.

Gavin H. Daddario, 18, of 46 Bernside Dr., Bristol, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with unsafe backing and evading responsibility through injury/property damage.