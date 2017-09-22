Suspect flees after holding up King Street market at gunpoint

Bristol police are searching for a suspect who held up Jay’s Market at gunpoint before taking off with an undetermined amount of money last night.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, a suspect described as a white, 6-foot-tall man with a slim build demanded the cashier at Jay’s Market to hand over the money and then displayed a handgun at 8:18 p.m. The cashier complied, and the suspect took the money before running out of the King Street store, the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.