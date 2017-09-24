Fire report for Sept. 22

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Sept. 8

ESPN Building 3, 883 Middle St., overheated motor.

Pine St. and Barber St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Page Park, 1 Orchard Park Rd., extrication, rescue, other.

35 Mohawk Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Sept. 9

Mountain View Avenue and Stafford Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

109 Vance Dr., lock-out.

130 Mechanic St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Sept. 10

39 Putnam St., unauthorized burning.

Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Huntington Woods, 200 Blakeslee St., lock-out.

800 Terryville Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Lake Avenue and Cross Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Sept. 11

Park and Recreation pool, 335 Mix St., unauthorized burning.

88 Twining St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

67 Sherwood Rd., authorized controlled burning.

St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

BARK Park, North Park Road, extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

153 Jacqueline Dr., unauthorized burning.

Divinity Street and Pratt Street, gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

Sept. 12

102 South St., unauthorized burning.

43 McKinley Ave., cooking fire, confined to container.

Family Dollar, 59 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Sept. 13

Clean Harbors, 51 Broderick St., hazardous condition, other.

Ingraham Street and Hungerford Alley, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Wolcott Street and Peck Lane, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Sept. 14

372 Park St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Riverside Avenue and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Queen Street and Newell Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Pinewood Terrace, 513 Emmett St., water or steam leak.

290 Louisiana Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

445 Wolcott St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

AT&T, 85 Main St., alarm sounded due to malfunction.