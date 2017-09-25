Mum Fest parade winners announced

BRISTOL — “Home Is Where The Heart Is” was on full display as hundreds of marchers, musicians, dancers, float riders, and more marched during the 56th annual Bristol Mum Festival Parade on Sunday, Sept. 24.
This year’s award-winning floats and marching units were chosen from more than 100 local school groups, veterans’ organizations, scout groups, businesses, bands, civic clubs and more. Awards presented include the Hometown Hero award, selected by 2017 Hometown Hero Bob Montgomery; awards judged and selected by the mayor and organizers of the festival and the parade; one for the “Best Use” of festival theme “Home Is Where The Heart Is”; and more.
Awards presented for marching units that braved the heat and performed along the parade route include the Robert Bailey Best Overall award, presented this year to the Torrington High School Marching Band. The Best Overall award has been given since 2013 in honor of longtime parade volunteer, the late Bob Bailey, to the marching unit which garners the best overall scores in the parade as judged by a panel of professional parade judges.
MARCHING AWARDS
Best Overall Award, Given in Memory of Robert Bailey: Torrington High School Marching Band
First Place, High School Band: Northwestern Regional High School
Second Place, High School Band: Terryville High School
Third Place, High School Band: Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern High School Bands
First Place, Senior Music: Connecticut Patriots Senior Ancient Drum Corps
First Place, Non Musical: Flips Gymnastics
Second Place, Non Musical: Rivera & Hughes Southend Cheerleaders
First Place, Dance Group: Dance Arts Center
Second Place, Dance Group: Get Up N Dance
Third Place, Dance Group: Nutmeg Performing Arts Center
FLOAT AWARDS
Mum Festival Chairperson’s Award: Lights on Rosewood
Hometown Hero’s Choice Award: The Home Depot
Mayor’s Award: Edgewood School
Best Business Entry: Jillybean’s Farmstand
Second Place, Best Business: Flips Gymnastics
First Place, Best Youth: South Side School
Second Place, Best Youth: Bristol FC Gymnastics
Third Place, Best Youth: Cub Scout Pack 432
Fourth Place, Best Youth: Bristol Bulldogs Youth Football & Cheer
Parade Chairperson Award, Best Use of Festival Theme (“Home Is Where The Heart Is”): Mountain View School
Best Live Flowers: The Salvation Army
First Place, Best Community: Bridge Community Church
Second Place, Best Community: Bristol Lions Club
Third Place, Best Community: Hillside Community Church
For more information about the festival, visit bristolmumfestival.com.