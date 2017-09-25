Mum Fest parade winners announced

BRISTOL — “Home Is Where The Heart Is” was on full display as hundreds of marchers, musicians, dancers, float riders, and more marched during the 56th annual Bristol Mum Festival Parade on Sunday, Sept. 24.

This year’s award-winning floats and marching units were chosen from more than 100 local school groups, veterans’ organizations, scout groups, businesses, bands, civic clubs and more. Awards presented include the Hometown Hero award, selected by 2017 Hometown Hero Bob Montgomery; awards judged and selected by the mayor and organizers of the festival and the parade; one for the “Best Use” of festival theme “Home Is Where The Heart Is”; and more.

Awards presented for marching units that braved the heat and performed along the parade route include the Robert Bailey Best Overall award, presented this year to the Torrington High School Marching Band. The Best Overall award has been given since 2013 in honor of longtime parade volunteer, the late Bob Bailey, to the marching unit which garners the best overall scores in the parade as judged by a panel of professional parade judges.

MARCHING AWARDS

Best Overall Award, Given in Memory of Robert Bailey: Torrington High School Marching Band

First Place, High School Band: Northwestern Regional High School

Second Place, High School Band: Terryville High School

Third Place, High School Band: Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern High School Bands

First Place, Senior Music: Connecticut Patriots Senior Ancient Drum Corps

First Place, Non Musical: Flips Gymnastics

Second Place, Non Musical: Rivera & Hughes Southend Cheerleaders

First Place, Dance Group: Dance Arts Center

Second Place, Dance Group: Get Up N Dance

Third Place, Dance Group: Nutmeg Performing Arts Center

FLOAT AWARDS

Mum Festival Chairperson’s Award: Lights on Rosewood

Hometown Hero’s Choice Award: The Home Depot

Mayor’s Award: Edgewood School

Best Business Entry: Jillybean’s Farmstand

Second Place, Best Business: Flips Gymnastics

First Place, Best Youth: South Side School

Second Place, Best Youth: Bristol FC Gymnastics

Third Place, Best Youth: Cub Scout Pack 432

Fourth Place, Best Youth: Bristol Bulldogs Youth Football & Cheer

Parade Chairperson Award, Best Use of Festival Theme (“Home Is Where The Heart Is”): Mountain View School

Best Live Flowers: The Salvation Army

First Place, Best Community: Bridge Community Church

Second Place, Best Community: Bristol Lions Club

Third Place, Best Community: Hillside Community Church

For more information about the festival, visit bristolmumfestival.com.