Candidate Medeiros gets award

Democratic City Council Candidate in the 1st District, Dr. Josh Medeiros was recently selected to receive the National Robert W. Crawford Young Professional of the Year Award by the National Recreation and Park Association. The award will be publicly presented during a special reception entitled “The Best of the Best” Ceremony at the 2017 NRPA Annual Conference in New Orleans.

The Robert W. Crawford Young Professional Award is presented to an individual who has shown leadership qualities and skills through their contributions to advancing the field, their creativity in creating and managing programs, and their participation in professional organizations, such as NRPA, said a press release from the campaign of Medeiros.

Medeiros currently serves as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Canton and as an adjunct professor at Southern Connecticut State University. He is also an Executive Board Member on the Connecticut Recreation and Parks Association and the president of the Connecticut Parks Association. He is a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional and Aquatics Facility Operator through the National Recreation and Parks Association.