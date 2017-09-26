Fall leaf bag collection starts Oct. 16

Fall leaf bag collection will begin on Monday, Oct. 16 and continue through the month of November. During this time, leaf bags are collected on your normal rubbish collection day depending on volumes. Place bags at the curb by 6 a.m. on your collection day. Please bring your leaf bags curbside as soon as they are filled and leave them curbside until collected.

Please keep leaf bags under 40 pounds each to avoid tearing bags and injuries to workers lifting the bags.

Yard waste (green barrel) service is being extended through the week of Dec. 4 for subscribers.