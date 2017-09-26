Friendly’s supports Boys and Girls Club for Halloween

FIC Restaurants, Inc. (Friendly’s restaurants) and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are once again teaming up to provide children at Boys & Girls Clubs in communities across the country.

Over 250 Friendly’s restaurants in 14 states are hosting their second annual in-restaurant Halloween “Cones for Kids” fundraising campaign, just in time for eager parents planning what to hand out for this year’s holiday.

In exchange for a $1 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, guests dining at their local Friendly’s restaurant will receive a “Kid Card” featuring five coupons good for one Free Single Cone.

For those who are simply “young at heart,” but still wish to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a $1 donation throughout the month of October, an Adult Coupon Book featuring the following six delicious offers is also available:

a.. $5 Off $25 Purchase (x 2)

b.. $3 Off $15 Purchase

c.. Free Kids Meal With Adult Entrée

d.. BOGO Any Size Sundae

e.. BOGO Free Breakfast On Weekends

“Friendly’s believes that every child deserves a great future and is proud to be aligned with Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said John Maguire, president and CEO of Friendly’s. “For over 150 years, the organization has enabled young people who are in need achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens, and Friendly’s is excited to help continue that mission through our annual “Cones for Kids” fundraising efforts.”