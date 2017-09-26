Obituaries: Edward W. Steinagel Sr.

Edward W. Steinagel Sr., 76, of Thomaston, husband of Norma (Shaw) Steinagel passed away Sunday September 24, at Ingraham Manor, Bristol.

Edward was born December 16, 1940 in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Edward M. and Amelia (Norton) Steinagel. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the public works department of Thomaston and Plymouth. Ed was an active sponsor for Alcoholic Anonymous.

Besides his wife he is survived by his sons, Edward W. Steinagel Jr. and his wife Lisa of PA, Michael M. Steinagel and his wife Renee ‘of GA; his daughter, Kimberly Shamper of Bristol; his sisters, Edith Steinagel of Terryville, Edna Daigle of Plymouth, Margaret Witick of Terryville; his grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah, Erica, Brandon, Jack, Dylan, Jacob, Joseph, Paul and Blake.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Wednesday Sept. 27th from 6:00 to 8:00PM. Burial at a later date will be in West Cemetery, Plymouth. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com