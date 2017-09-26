Obituaries: John F. Allen

John F. Allen, 73, of Terryville passed away Monday September 25, 2017 at Bristol Hospital surrounded by his family.

John was born March 27, 1944 in Bristol, CT, he was the son of the late Guy and Helen (Kilduff) Allen. He was raised in Bristol and until his death considered Bristol his hometown.

John was proud of the fact that after joining the US Army, he was selected to serve with the US Army Security Agency, was awarded a Top Secret security clearance and assigned to the most prestigious US “Spy Station” in the world in Harrogate, England, a station that has been featured twice by the CBS TV program, 60 Minutes and is now operated by the National Security Agency.

He was a devout sports fan, especially baseball and his favorite teams were the Dodgers, Celtics, Dolphins and Bruins, UCONN and any team that played the Yankees’. He also umpired baseball for over 25 years, umpiring in US Army and Air Force leagues, college, American Legion and high school level as well as a few Bristol Red Sox games in the 1970’s.

He has served on the board of directors of the Plymouth/Terryville Little League, held numerous offices with the United Auto Workers (UAW) and is a Past Commander of American Legion Plymouth Post 20.

He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Terry (Allaire) Allen and is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jodi (Allen) and Glen Angers from Burlington, a son Scott Allen from Terryville, and 3 grandchildren whom he adored, Connor, Courtney and Caitlin Angers from Burlington.

Funeral services will be held Friday September 29, 2017 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Joseph Church Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 6 to 8PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com