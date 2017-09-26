Obituaries: Norman Madore

Madore, Norman, 75, of Bristol, husband of Janice (Heath) Madore, passed away on Sept. 22, 2017 at his home in Bristol. Born on Dec. 28, 1941 in Eagle Lake, ME, he was a son of the late Ben and Delia (Theriault) Madore. Norman had worked for the city of Bristol’s Water Department for 25 years before retiring. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was a member of the American Legion Post 2 in Bristol. Besides his wife Janice, Norman leaves one son Billy Madore of Bristol, CT; three daughters and a son-in-law Brenda Madore of Bristol, CT, Rhonda Boling and her husband Reed of Fort Meyers, FL, and Kim Doles of Amsterdam, NY; two stepsons Robert Medvec of Bristol, CT, and Michael Medvec of New Britain, CT; two brothers William Madore of Bristol, CT, and George Madore of Winter Haven FL; two sisters Betty Eakman of Minneapolis, MN, and Viola Fowler of Plainville, CT; twelve grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Walter Madore and nine of his siblings. Services will be at the convenience of the family. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

