Obituaries: Tracy Lee Czarneski

Tracy Lee Czarneski (TLC), 50 years old of Vernon, Surrounded by the love of her family, passed from this life on September 26, 2017 after a lengthy and courageous battle against breast cancer. Tracy left one life to begin another. She took flight with God’s angels and mother Mary and journeyed to the Promised Land. A land where there is no pain and only peace, joy and contentment. Tracy is survived by her daughter and son in law, Ashley Marie (Czarneski) and Anson Brown, a son John Mitchell Chaves and her brother and his wife, David and Debra (Oakes) Czarneski and three half siblings, Alfred Longo, Patrick Hubeny and Pamela Hubeny, her great aunt Beverly (Barnett) Lavigne and her great uncle Robert Barnett. Tracy also leaves Candace (Martin) Longo, David Hubeny and her very extended Barnett, Hubeny and Martin families, along with lifelong friends and cousins Nancy (Lavigne) Murgillo and Lynn (Maguire) Bondanza, special friends Amy Gualtieri, Melissa Spera, Shannon Zavecz and Tracy Ridgway. Tracy was pre-deceased by her parents, Mitchell James Czarneski and Rosemarie Vaughn (Barnett) Czarneski and very special grandmother, Bettye-Jo (Barnett) Martin. Tracy was an athlete, a gymnast, a bartender, a bookkeeper, a sales executive and a family provider. If you knew Tracy, you knew she was fiercely protective of her family. She raised two beautiful, well adjusted, kind and selfless children. It would be her proudest accomplishment. Tracy knew how to have fun and enjoyed life and all it had to offer. Some of her fondest memories would be made in Bristol, Old Lyme, South Windsor, Vernon and Westbrook Connecticut, Ana Maria Island, Florida and Pacific Beach, California. Tracy knew courage at an early age when traveled cross-country by car and a tent at fifteen years old with her older cousin Jane (Lavigne) Karas. Tracy plowed through these past eight years with vigor, determination, faith, so much hope and a true belief she would survive and then thrive. Her fight touched anyone who knew her. She fought with every ounce of her being until the bittersweet end. Her great uncle Robert Barnett (Korean War Veteran) would lately be heard saying “I have seen less kill a soldier in battle”. Vibrant and beautiful, she will live in our hearts forever. A memorial service will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol CT 06010 on Thursday September 28th at 7:30 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home prior to the service between 4 and 7:30 PM. Tracy will be laid to rest with her parents at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, privately and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Tracy’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

