Obituaries: Virginia Couture

Virginia (Simoneau) Couture of Southington, CT, wife of the late Urgel Couture, died on Monday (September 25, 2017) at home with her family by her side. Virginia was the wife of the late Urgel Couture. Virginia was born in Brockton, MA on March 22, 1931 and was the daughter of the late George and Bertha (Lupien) Simoneau.

Virginia was raised in Brockton, MA where she married the love of her life before moving to Bristol in 1966. They later moved to Southington where she has lived for the past 14 years. Virginia was a parishioner of St. Ann Church and was a part of the Ladies of St. Ann Society. Virginia enjoyed baking, sewing and quilting.

Virginia is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law: David and Lucille Simoneau of Wolcott, Paul Couture of Bristol, Stephen and Trina Couture of Bristol; daughter: Denise LaFleur of Burlington; brother and sister-in-law: Roger and Brenda Simoneau of Saranac, NY; sister-in-law: Jan Simoneau of Lakeville, MA; grandchildren: Kimberly Simoneau, Jennifer and Jeff Arroyo, Michelle and Glenn Pelletier, Jessica and Jerid Cossette, Brendan Couture, Jana and Jerome Hargrove; great-grandchildren: Alexia, Logan, Dylan, Julianna, Jada; and several nieces and nephews. Virginia is predeceased by her son: Robert Couture; two brothers: Walter and George “Bud” Simoneau; and sisters: Phyllis Dernier and Valerie Rodrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (September 29, 2017) at 10:00 AM at St Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol Connecticut. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol at 8:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Hospice, P.O. Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Please visit Virginia’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com