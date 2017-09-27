Alfred C. Duchene, 73, of Bristol, husband of Lisette (Hebert) Duchene, passed away on September 25, 2017 at home after a struggle with cancer. He was born November 2, 1943 in Lowville, NY and was a son of the late Roy and Marjorie (Cross) Duchene. He lived in several states on the west coast for many years before moving to Connecticut. He was a parts manager working at multiple Chrysler Dealerships around the country and most recently at Papa’s Dodge in New Britain. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and a parishioner of St. Gregory Church. Alfred was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 8179 in Washington and Council 35 of Bristol. His hobbies included woodworking, restoring old cars and riding motorcycles. Besides his wife Lisette, he is survived by his loving mother-in-law, Claire Hebert and four children, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Erick Duchene of California; Damian and Katie Duchene of North Carolina; two daughters, Renee Duchene and fiancé Patrick Wilson of New York; Marlina and husband Cristian Readdy of Florida. A brother, Ray Duchene of California and a sister Rita and husband Jack Moran of Washington. He was predeceased by three brothers, Dave, Joe and John. Alfred also has five grandchildren, Makenna Duchene, Anthony and Julianna Duchene, Rowan and Avery Readdy, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 9-11am Saturday, September 30, 2017 in DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, immediately followed by a memorial service at 11:00am. Military honors will be accorded after the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry, Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol, CT 06010.. The Duchene Family invites you to send a condolence message in Alfred’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

