City comptroller honored

Diane Waldron has been named to the National Government Finance Officers Association Committee on Retirement and Benefits Administration.

The announcement was made by GFOA president Patrick J. McCoy.

Waldron, who recently was appointed as Bristol’s comptroller, has been a member of the GFOA for almost 30 years and has wanted to be involved nationally with the organization for some time.

“The GFOA is a very forward-thinking group with a sole mission to promote excellence in state and local government financial management,” said Waldron in a press release. “This committee works with state and local administrators, trustees and personnel officials to effectively manage state and local retirement funds and employee benefits. It tracks new industry practices as well as regulatory and legislative developments, and issues best practices to assist public pension and personnel officers. Knowing the work this committee does, my participation can only benefit the City of Bristol.”

Waldron will begin immediately serving a three-year term.

Besides regular teleconference meetings, she will attend two meetings annually, one in Washington, D.C. in December and the second meeting is at the 2018 GFOA annual conference in May.