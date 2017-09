SATURDAY, OCT. 7

PLAINVILLE

ROAST PORK DINNER. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Glazed roast dinner with fresh potatoes, vegetable, breads, and beverage. Homemade apple crisp for dessert. Silent gift basket auction. Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. $12 for adults. $6 for children. 4 and under are free. Reservations strongly suggested. (860) 747-2328.