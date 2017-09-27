Health listings, starting Sept. 29

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. HHCSeniorServices.org

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11 a.m. to noon. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. HHSeniorservices.org

OTHER

MOOD DISORDER SCREENINGS. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free, anonymous screenings for depressions, generalized anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Participants will have the opportunity to speak with a counselor. Referrals will be available. Tunxis Community College, Routes 6 and 177, Farmington. Free. (860) 773-1506, vcraven@tunxis.edu

OCT. 5-NOV. 9

SOUTHINGTON

CARING FOR AGING PARENTS AND RELATIVES. Thursdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. Light snacks and refreshments. Registration. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENING. By appointment. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.