Meetings listings, starting Sept. 29

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

PLAINVILLE

CONNECTICUT ROSE SOCIETY. 1:30 p.m. 2 p.m., program with Mark Windham who will discuss common sense and practical ways to reduce the impact of Rose Rosette Disease and other rose diseases in the garden. Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville. www.CTRose.org. Free and open to the public.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

OTHER

THE WOMAN’S CLUB OF NEW BRITAIN. 2 p.m. Musical program, Survivors Swing Band. A seven piece jazz band that plays Big Band/ Swing Music. Short meeting proceeds the program. First Church of Christ Congregational, 840 Corbin Ave., New Britain. Guests welcome for small fee.