Miscellaneous listings, starting Sept. 29

SEPT. 29-30

PLAINVILLE

FRIENDS OF THE PLAINVILLE LIBRARY TWO DAY BOOK SALE. Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. with an entrance fee of $3 per family for those not members of the Friends. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission. 50 cents for hardcover books or three for $1. 50 cents for CDs and DVDs. 50 cents for paperbacks (or three for $1). Children’s books for 25 cents or 5 for $1. Romance paperbacks are five for $1. During the last hour of the sale, fill a bag with books for $2, and subsequent bags for $1. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1446.

OUR LADY OF MERCY FALL TAG SALE. Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. $1 admission for Friday.

SOUTHINGTON

HIGH HOLY DAY SERVICES. Held by Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation. Friday at 7 p.m., Kol Nidre begins. 10 a.m. on Saturday, Yom Kippur service with Yizkor following. Children’s services at 10:30 a.m. Yom Kippur services held at Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Southington. (860) 276-9113. www.GSJC.org

SEPT. 29-OCT. 29

BRISTOL

THE HAUNTED GRAVEYARD. Open weekends, starting 5 p.m. 45 minute walk-through filled with different haunted house scenes. 200 scary monsters. New maze scene. Also, Boo Brew Fest Sept. 29 and 30 from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring 10 Connecticut based craft brews. Rides open although Kiddieland and Crocodile Cove will be closed. Park and Haunted Graveyard are separate attractions. All guests must enter via the main gates and are encouraged to arrive early. Lake Compounce, Bristol/Southington. Tickets available in advance. www.LakeCompounce.com

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

BRISTOL

BRISTOL HISTORY ROOM OPEN. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Also open Oct. 28, Nov. 25, and Dec. 16. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

THE CHAPARRALS. 7 to 11 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Admission is $12. Reservations suggested. (860) 585-5411. info@carouselmuseum.org

THE VILLAGE OF FORESTVILLE: A FIVE-PART JOURNEY INTO ITS PAST WITH TOM DICKAU. 1:30 p.m. Part one of this historical series. Multi-media presentation on how Forestville contributed to the development of the Bristol Community. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. (860) 584-7790. Free. Light refreshments from the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. BristolLib.com/manrosslibrary

PLAINVILLE

POKER RUN FUNDRAISER FOR PARC. In honor of Ed Mercure, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2010. 9 a.m. Begins at VFW Post 574 Hall, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Riders will begin to leave at 10 a.m. wit last rider out at 11 a.m. Numerous stops in Connecticut. Upon return, lunch, music, prizes. $25 for riders. $15 for passengers. Supporters who choose not to ride can have lunch for $10. www.parcdisabilitiesct.org, (860) 747-0316.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

BRISTOL

STATEWIDE HOLISTIC EXPO. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 75 exhibitors and speakers. Bristol DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Blvd., Bristol. $8 at the door. Proceeds donated to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. YourHolisticevents.com

FOR GOODNESS SAKE OPEN HOUSE. 1 to 3 p.m. A local nonprofit that provides donated furniture to people transitioning from homelessness. FGS warehouse, 273 Riverside Ave., Bristol. www.ForGoodnessSake.org

OCT. 1-30

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY DONALD LEGER OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

MONDAY, OCT. 2

BRISTOL

BRISTOL NAACP PRESENTS MEET AND GREET THE CANDIDATES ALONG WITH OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS. 6 to 8 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Public is invited. Light refreshments.

WEDNEDSAY, OCT. 4

PLAINVILLE

THRU HIKING THE APPALACHIAN TRAIL. 7 p.m. Sam Ducharme, retired K9 Officer, will recount his 2,180 mile, six month journey through the Appalachian Mountains. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

BRISTOL

FRIENDS OF THE BRISTOL LIBRARY 2017 AUTHOR LUNCHEON. 11:30 a.m. Author Christina Baker, author of 2013’s novel, “Orphan Train.” She also penned two collections of essays on parenthood. She has been published in New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, More, Psychology Today. DoubleTree by Hilton, Bristol. Plated lunch is included in the price of admission. (860) 584-7787, ext. 2023. BristolLib.com

MUSEUM AFTER HOURS. BYOP PUMPKIN CARVING NIGHT. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wine and cheese reception from 6 to 6:30 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Route 72, Bristol. $6. TheCarouselMuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

PLAINVILLE

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. Waxy O’Connors Irish Pub, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

5K WALK-RUN FOR HAITI. 9 a.m. Grace Baptist Church in association with Hand to Hand for Haiti will hold a “Fun Run” starting and ending at the church parking lot, 726 King St., Bristol. $20 donation includes lunch and all activities. All proceeds will support missionary events, relief efforts, a medical clinic, more. (860) 940-4728.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

FRIENDS OF FORESTVILLE 23RD ANNUAL LUNCHEON. Noon. For those who attended local schools. Great get-together. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Forestville. Questions/ reservations, call Penny and Kit Critelli, (860) 583-6162 or Leo Bonola, (860) 589-3416.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

BRISTOL

SINGLES ’50S, ‘60S, ‘70S DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

OTHER

THE 2017 BUSINESS FORUM OF THE CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE. 7:30 a.m., registration. 8:15 a.m., opening remarks. Meeting Today’s Workforce Needs; Advertising in a Digital Age; Sales Techniques to Improve Your Business; Demographics: Planning for the Future. Farmington Gardens, 999 Farmington Ave., Farmington. CentralCTChambers.org. (860) 584-4718.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 75TH BIRTHDAY PARTY. 12 to 5 p.m. Chicken buffet with salad, pasta, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda. Cash bar. Stanley Golf Course, Back Nine Tavern, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Golf cart transportation available from parking lot. Jnoyes1485@cox.net, (860)747-6137, terrymarie65@cox.net, (860)674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com. RSVP by Oct. 1

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

BRISTOL

ANNUAL FREEDOM FUND BANQUET. 6 p.m., social. 7 p.m., banquet. Honoring 25 of the most influential African-American men and women in the area. “Steadfast and Immovable.” Keynote speaker, Rev. Dr. Shelly Best, Pastor Redeemers A.M.E. Zion. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. $75 per person. $40 for children 12 and under.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

SOUTHINGTON

TRIP TO SEE THE RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR WITH THE ROCKETTES. Sponsored by First Baptist Church, Southington. Departure time to be determined. Lunch at Carmine’s, rigatoni and broccoli and chicken marsala. $198, includes transportation, Radio City, Carmine’s, gratuity. (860) 621-8121, (860) 621-3024.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

SOUTHINGTON

7TH ANNUAL KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR VENDORS NEEDED. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jewelry, clothing, chocolates, sports items, hand-knitted and crochet items, florals, healthy living. More. Full lunch menu. Drawings. Kennedy Middle School, 1071 South Main St., Plainville. $1. lynn.damoboise@snet.net

BRISTOL

THE ST. ANN CRAFT FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. A large variety of crafter, food and fun. Saint Ann Church Hall, 215 West St., Bristol.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1849. (860) 747-1732.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.