Obituaries: Martha Wentland

Martha (Kunert) Wentland, 96, of Bristol, received her crown of glory on Tuesday (September 26, 2017) surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 1, 1921 to Edward and Hulda Kunert. She was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 74 years, Robert Wentland, Sr. Martha was also the devoted mother of four children. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Thomas and is survived by daughters, Roberta Rader (Arthur) of Wisconsin and Lynn Batchelder (David) of Maine, son, Robert W. Wentland, Jr. (Patricia) of New Hartford and daughter-in-law, Judith Wentland of Florida. She will be greatly missed by the grandchildren she dearly loved: Thomas Wentland, Jr. (Lisandra), Sally Gagnon (Kevin), Marc Rader (Nicole), Sarah Hughes (Jason), Jonathan Rader (Lauren), Kristin Ruggiero (John), Eric Batchelder (Jill), Kay Batchelder, Melanie Parker (Jarred) Robert Wentland, (Samantha) and by her 21 great-grandchildren. Martha is survived by her sister Gertrude Allen of Washington. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Edna Auclair and Lydia Bouchard and her brothers Arthur Kunert and Erhardt “Kunie” Kunert. A life-long resident of Bristol, Martha worked at Wallace Barnes and New Departure. She was a devoted mother who worked with her husband in Wentland Builders. Martha was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Terryville, taking an active role on the Outreach Committee and the Prayer Chain. Martha was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A calling hour will be held directly at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 Maple St., Terryville, on Friday (September 29, 2017) between 10 and 11 AM followed by the funeral and service of Christian burial commencing at 11 AM. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 Maple St., Terryville, CT 06786. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of the arrangements. Please visit Martha’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

