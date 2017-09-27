Teaching professional development workshop offered at Imagine Nation

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center will present Teaching with Imagine Nation, a professional development workshop series for Early Childhood educators.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Musical Childhood- Investigation and Inquiry into Music Education for the Non-Musician will be held at Imagine Nation, lunch will be provided. This is an opportunity to learn what really comprises an excellent music education curriculum for young children that meets the Connecticut Early Learning and Development Standards as well as national standards in music. Participants will learn musical concepts that form the basis for early childhood music learning as well as provide music learning experiences that utilize puppets, books, instruments, and a wide variety of recorded music. It will be taught by a music specialist. Workshop fee of $90 includes lunch, a book, and CD.

The session is limited to 20 participants. Registration closes two weeks prior to each workshop, to register call (860)582-1480.