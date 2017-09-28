AIDS Candlelight Vigil set for Oct. 11

On Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m., the Bristol Mayor’s Task Force on HIV/AIDS will hold its annual Candlelight Vigil on Federal Hill Green to honor and remember those who live with HIV, those who have died and the families and friends affected by this disease.

The Task Force includes a broad group of individuals and agencies all of whom recognize the seriousness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and its effects locally. They meet monthly to address local concerns and to plan five prevention and education efforts each year.

Rev. Kristin Kleiman of the First Congregational Church will lead the invocation and benediction. Bristol Eastern High School’s Madrigal Choir led by Michael Coderre will perform. The personal perspective of living with HIV/AIDS in this time will be presented by a resident of St. Philip House, a Plainville-based AIDS housing program operated by Chrysalis Center.

Attendees are encouraged to write names of those affected by this epidemic on a board to be read aloud during the candlelit portion of the event.

The Mayor’s Task Force was created in 1991 and welcomes new members.

For further information, please contact Gabrielle Gelinas at Gabrielle.Gelinas@hartdisp.org or (860)589-6433.